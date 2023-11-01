Ukrainian Foreign Minister urges US Secretary of State to keep supplying ATACMS missiles to Ukraine

Dmytro Kuleba , Ukraine's Foreign Minister, has had a conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss the outcome of the meeting in Malta, the visit of US Special Representative Penny Pritzker and further military support for Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing Kuleba on Twitter; US State Department

Quote: "I expressed appreciation for the US continued leadership in supporting Ukraine and other democratic allies in countering aggression and terror," Kuleba tweeted.

Details: The official added that he discussed further recovery efforts with his US counterpart following the visit of US Special Representative Penny Pritzker.

"I thanked the U.S. for its crucial military aid, particularly the very effective ATACMS, and emphasised the importance of their continued delivery," Kuleba noted.

The senior diplomats also discussed the progress made at the recent meeting on the Peace Formula in Malta and agreed to "keep working together toward a just and lasting peace in Ukraine".

The US State Department also reported on the discussion regarding the meeting in Malta and the situation on the battlefield following the conversation.

"The Secretary reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to continuing to provide Ukraine the support it needs to defend its independence and protect its people," the message said.

Background: John Kirby, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, did not rule out that US President Joe Biden might veto a budget bill that does not include funds to help Ukraine.

Republican Mike Johnson, the newly elected Speaker of the House, said last week that he wants aid to Israel and Ukraine to be considered separately in the House. The official added that the aid provided to Kyiv should be considered with greater scrutiny.

The way forward for Biden's funding plan looks uncertain. Democrats and many Republicans in the Democratic-majority Senate support Biden's strategy of combining aid to Ukraine with support for Israel.

Support UP or become our patron!