Ukrainian frontline can be seen from space – satellite imagery

The front line in Ukraine can be seen from space

The frontline in Ukraine can clearly seen on a satellite image published by journalist and geospatial analyst Michael Cruickshank on Twitter on July 27.

"It's extraordinary to see how clearly defined the frontline now is in Ukraine, even when viewed from space at a macro scale," Cruickshank captioned the picture.

A green area is distinctly visible in the published image, which coincides with the current frontline in Ukraine. This area represents overgrown fields, where farmers have been unable to harvest crops due to ongoing hostilities.

The current state of the Kakhovka reservoir can also be seen in the picture, following the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam by Russian forces in June. The dried area of the former reservoir has now turned grey.

