Ukrainian general calls on Sumy Oblast border residents to evacuate, citing 'dangerous developments'

The occupiers are constantly shelling the Sumy Oblast

Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev has called on residents of the border areas of Sumy Oblast to evacuate amid constant Russian shelling, according to a Telegram post he shared on June 29.

"The Sumy axis remains the most dangerous in the northern operational zone," he said in his message.

“Almost every day, border settlements suffer from shelling by enemy forces. The Russian military is firing using artillery, mortars, and multiple launch rocket systems.”

"When I was in one of the settlements, I personally convinced an elderly family to leave urgently because there was an immediate danger," he added.

Nayev urged all citizens living in the border areas of Sumy Oblast to leave.

"The local authorities know the algorithms and ways of evacuation measures," he said.

“Please leave to save your lives! And the defense forces will continue to defend Ukrainian land.”

Russian troops are constantly shelling Sumy Oblast in northern Ukraine. In particular, on June 29, at night and in the morning, the Russians carried out three mortar attacks. Thirteen explosions were recorded.

The Znob-Novhorodska, Yunakivska, and Seredyno-Budska territorial communities were shelled.

