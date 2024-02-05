Ukrainian general details tactics of elite Russian raider cells dispatched to penetrate state border

Ukrainian military in the north of the country

Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups regularly try to break through the border of Ukraine, operating in the border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts, as well as the Bohodukhiv district of Kharkiv Oblast, Lieutenant General Serhiy Naiev, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said on national television on Feb. 5.

The Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups are well-trained and have special characteristics.

Each group consists of 10-12 people who are well-trained officer groups from Russia's special operations and the GRU unit of the Russian General Staff.

"Their goal is to operate only in the border area," he said.

“This is a small area, a few kilometers along the 1,000 km long state border. And they will try to commit terrorist acts against civilians or soldiers.”

Civilians should understand that the state border in Chernihiv, and Sumy oblasts, and the Bohodukhiv district of Kharkiv Oblast is a line of combat, so these areas are dangerous.

Naiev said on Feb. 4 that territorial defense soldiers in Sumy Oblast stopped a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group that was trying to cross the state border of Ukraine.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported in December 2023 that the Russian forces had intensified their sabotage and reconnaissance operations in Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts.

Naiev stated that since the beginning of 2024, Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups have attempted to enter the border of Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts five times.

A Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group fired on a car with civilians traveling on the road between two villages in the Khotin community on Jan. 27. A 54-year-old man driving the car and his 68-year-old sister were killed.

