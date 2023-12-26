Ukrainian General Staff believes it may need 500k mobilized in 2024, says Zaluzhnyi

Ukraine’s General Staff could need between 450-500,000 mobilized troops in 2024, Chief Commander of the Armed Forces, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said on national television on Dec. 26.

“The military command hasn’t made any separate requests and continues to perform the function of defending the state,” Zaluzhnyi said.

“As for this figure (450-500,000), we formulated it for the next year. It takes into account the new military units, and forecasting the losses we may incur next year.”

Zaluzhnyi emphasized he would not disclose specific mobilization figures as this was classified military information.

The military proposed mobilizing an additional 450-500,000, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Dec.19, which would cost UAH 500 billion ($13 billion), but he requires arguments to take this step.

On Dec. 25, The Cabinet of Ministers submitted draft law No. 10378 to the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine’s parliament, addressing issues of mobilization, military registration, and service.

