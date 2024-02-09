Ukrainian government allows enlistment offices to work round the clock during mobilisation and martial law

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers has amended the regulations on territorial centres for recruitment and social support (military enlistment offices) to allow them to operate around the clock during martial law and mobilisation.

Source: Taras Melnychuk, representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament), on Telegram

Details: The amendment stipulates that military enlistment offices will have the right to work around the clock to:

Consider cases of administrative offences and impose administrative penalties in accordance with the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offences;

Organise medical examinations and psychological examinations of individuals liable for military service and reservists by military medical boards at fixed intervals (for district military enlistment offices);

Maintain personal records of conscripts, individuals liable for military service and reservists, and records of vehicles to be transferred to the Armed Forces and other military formations during mobilisation and martial law.

Background: On 6 February, the Verkhovna Rada approved President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's decree extending martial law in Ukraine.

