Ukrainian government appoints new deputy defence ministers

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine appointed three new deputy defence ministers on 27 September.

Source: Taras Melnychuk, government representative in the Ukrainian Parliament; Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation

Details: Yurii Dzhyhyra, Nataliia Kalmykova and Kateryna Chernohorenko became the new deputies.

Chernohorenko became the deputy for digital development, digital transformations and digitization.

As Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said, Chernohorenko previously launched electronic sick leaves, yeMaliatko, and the Army of Drones.

Background:

On 18 September, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed six deputy ministers of defence and the ministry's state secretary.

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) accepted the resignation of Oleksii Reznikov from the position of Minister of Defence on 5 September.

The Verkhovna Rada approved the appointment of Rustem Umierov, the former head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine, as the Minister of Defence of Ukraine on 6 September.

