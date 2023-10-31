Ukrainian government approves deal to receive €335 million from EU

Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers at a meeting on Tuesday, 31 October, approved an agreement on financing the Support for Recovery and Reform of the EU programme, which provides for the receipt of EUR 335 million of assistance from the European Commission.

Source: This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to Shmyhal, Ukraine will receive funds after signing an agreement with the European Commission. He did not specify exactly when this would happen.

Quote: "These are funds for the restoration of infrastructure, in particular energy [facilities – ed.], to help business, anti-corruption measures, to protect the environment and [continue – ed.] digitalisation," the prime minister added.

Earlier this month, Ukraine received the ninth tranche of macro-financial aid in the amount of EUR 1.5 billion from the European Union.

In addition, the EU is discussing a package of long-term financial support to Ukraine worth EUR 50 billion.

Support UP or become our patron!