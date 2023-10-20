Ukrainian government discovers theft of foreign aid

An investigation conducted by Ukraine's State Customs Service and together with the Ministry of Defense found that one-third of humanitarian aid donated to the Ukrainian military over the last year did not reach military units.

Over the course of 2023, more than 9,000 deliveries of humanitarian aid to 200 military units were verified. The investigation was unable to find evidence for 3,000 of these cases actually making it to their intended units.

Earlier this year, the State Customs Service of Ukraine registered 653 cases of disappeared humanitarian cargo for military purposes. Some of the missing materials included plates for body armor, night vision devices, thermal imagers, drones, and military vehicles.

Reports of possible aid theft come about as Ukraine receives pressure from Western allies to eliminate high-levels of corruption within the Ukrainian government.

