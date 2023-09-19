Ukrainian government dismisses Commissioner for People Missing Under Special Circumstances

On 19 September, the Cabinet of Ministers (the government) dismissed Oleh Kotenko, Ukraine’s Commissioner for People Missing Under Special Circumstances, who recently announced that he would resign due to the transfer of his powers to other departments.

Source: Taras Melnychuk, representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Ukrainian Parliament, on Telegram

Quote: "Oleh Oleksiyovych Kotenko has been dismissed as Ukraine’s Commissioner for People Missing Under Special Circumstances."

Details: Apart from that, the government has appointed Iryna Nadashkevych head of the National Health Service of Ukraine.

Oleksandr Riabets has been appointed deputy head of the National Health Service of Ukraine for issues of digital development, digital transformations and digitalisation.

Background:

It became known in August that the Cabinet of Ministers had decided to remove the institution of the Office of the Commissioner for Persons Missing Under Special Circumstances, which, among other things, was responsible for the exchange of bodies of fallen soldiers.

The Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories stated that the information about the alleged removal of the position of commissioner for Persons Missing Under Special Circumstances was not true.

On 13 September, Oleh Kotenko, Commissioner for Persons Missing Under Special Circumstances, announced that he would resign due to the transfer of his powers to other agencies.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!





