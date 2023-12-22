Ukrainian government prolongs ban on trade with Russia

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine prolonged the restrictions concerning trade with Russia until 31 December 2024 at a meeting on 22 December.

Source: Taras Melnychuk, representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament), on Telegram

Quote: "The Cabinet of Ministers’ decree No 1147 On the Ban on Importing the Goods from the Russian Federation to the Customs Zone of Ukraine from 30 December 2015 has been prolonged until 31 December 2024."

Background: Last December, Ukraine prolonged the ban on trade of a number of goods with Russia.

On 15 May 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers updated the list of Russian goods which are banned for import to Ukraine. In 2019, the decree was also prolonged until the end of 2021.

Russia is prohibited from importing groups of industrial goods, mineral fertilisers, agricultural products and means of transport to Ukraine.

A special custom fee, the implementation of which was also supported by the government, had been applied since 1 August 2019 independently from other types of custom fees.

Support UP or become our patron!