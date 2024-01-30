Ukrainian government sends revised mobilization bill to Verkhovna Rada, says MP Honcharenko

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a new bill on mobilization and sent it to the parliament, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko announced on Jan. 30.

The text of the document has not been made public yet.

The Cabinet registered a bill in the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine’s parliament, on conscription issues on Dec 25.

In the initial version, the proposed provisions included:

• lowering the draft age from 27 to 25 years

• abolishing conscription

• sending draft notices electronically

• the possibility of discharge after three years of continuous service during martial law

• introducing basic military training for three months for all citizens aged 18 to 25.

The bill received substantial criticism, both from lawmakers and the public at large. The parliamentary secretary for the Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence, Roman Kostenko, said in a comment that the committee had questions to almost all 73 pages of the bill, after its submission to parliament.

Certain provisions limit the rights of Ukrainians and contradict the Constitution, human rights Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said.

The document was expected to be considered in the first reading on Jan. 11. The second reading, after all the amendments were made, would have then taken place in early February.

The legislature was going to vote on the Cabinet's mobilization bill on Jan. 11, but following a meeting of MPs with the participation of the Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief ValeriiZaluzhnyi, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Serhiy Shaptala, it was returned to the government for revision.

MPs reportedly expected the second version of the bill on improving mobilization in the first week of February.

