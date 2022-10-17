Ukrainian government works to make logistics more difficult for Iran as it helps Russia

ROMAN PETRENKO — MONDAY, 17 OCTOBER 2022, 11:02

Ukrainian authorities are working through diplomatic channels with neighbouring countries to stop all existing logistical corridors for Iran, Davyd Arakhamiia, the head of the Sluha Narodu [Servant of the People] faction, has said.

Source: Arakhamiia on Telegram

Quote from Arakhamiia: "Thanks to kamikaze drones, Russia managed to: show the terrorist essence of its state; remind the whole world who we are dealing with; give us additional arguments for speeding up the supply of weapons.

All this only accelerates their defeat.

They never understood that wars cannot be won by terror. They only bring problems upon themselves.

As for Iran, we are already working through diplomatic channels with neighbouring countries to stop all existing logistical corridors [between Iran and Russia]."

For reference: Iran supplies Russia with kamikaze drones; according to recent media reports, the Iranian government may transfer ballistic missiles to Russia as well.

Background: Explosions rang out in Kyiv on the morning of 17 October, as the Russians attacked the city and Oblast with kamikaze drones.

The Russians hit a residential building in the Shevchenkivksiy district of Kyiv.

