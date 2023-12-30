Ukrainian guardsmen shoot down Russian missile with machine gun fire

The 27th Pechersk Brigade’s mobile air defense fire unit shot down an enemy cruise missile in Kyiv Oblast

The 27th Pechersk Brigade’s mobile air defense fire unit shot down an enemy cruise missile in Kyiv Oblast with nothing more than machine guns during the massive Russian attack on Ukraine on Dec. 29, the National Guard reported on Facebook on Dec. 30.

The unit detected the target moving towards Kyiv and opened fire on it. They were able to score a hit on the missile, damaging the missile’s fuel tank, which exploded. The missile’s warhead did not detonate once it crashed, the National Guard concluded after examining the missile's debris.

The National Guard’s mobile fire units are specifically designed to counter air strikes and can shoot down missiles and kamikaze drones. This, combined with the effective work of air defense units, allows to increase the number of intercepted air targets, the National Guard explained.

Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack against Ukraine overnight on Dec. 29. Explosions rang out in many larger cities, such as Kyiv and Dnipro, and smaller ones, such as Konotop.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said that air defense forces shot down 87 cruise missiles and 27 Shahed drones.

Thirty-nine people were killed and 159 others were wounded in the massive Russian drone and missile attack on Ukraine on Dec. 29, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Dec. 30.

Dec. 30 was declared a day of mourning in Odesa and Zaporizhzhya oblasts and the city of Dnipro.

Kyiv also declared a day of mourning on Jan. 1, with 16 people reported dead while the rubble of a warehouse in the capital’s Shevchenkivskyi district is still being cleared.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine