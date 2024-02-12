Ukrainian guerilla group spots Russian military equipment hidden behind civilian infrastructure
Russian forces are hiding behind civilian infrastructure when deploying military equipment in Crimea, the ATESH guerilla movement reported on Telegram on Feb. 12.
The ATESH said that its agents had identified the place where the Russians had deployed military equipment at the Ostryakove station in the village of Hvardiyske – up to ten units of automotive equipment were spotted.
The movement stated that the occupiers continue to use civilian infrastructure, placing their equipment at railway stations, for dispersal and operational loading onto cargo platforms.
The coordinates of the site: 45.114826, 35.026999.
