Ukrainian guerrillas target Russian troops on 'smoke break' in Melitopol — HUR

Guerrillas in the temporarily occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhya Oblast, carried out a successful attack against Russian invasion forces around lunchtime on Dec. 1, the press service of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence or HUR has said.

The Ukrainian Resistance Forces destroyed several Russian troops and hit their fuel tanker, which resulted in the Russian military equipment being disabled, the HUR said.

The "retribution" took place at 115 Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Avenue, where the occupiers "liked to take an occasional smoke break," the HUR said in its report on the operation.

"The Defense Intelligence of Ukraine and the brave Ukrainian partisans remind (everyone) that smoking kills," the HUR wrote.

After the incident, the Russian occupation administration in Melitopol is trying to hide the consequences of the attack out of fear of the Kremlin's special services.

Another building in the temporarily occupied Kherson Oblast, where a meeting of Russians was taking place, was struck on Nov. 28. As a result, five high-ranking Russian army officials were eliminated.

On the same day, explosions were heard in the occupied Tokmak, Zaporizhzhya Oblast. Residents reported that a building seized by the Russians had been hit. The exact number of enemy troops killed is currently being clarified.

Ukraine also hit a building in the village of Kumachove on Nov. 21. Russian soldiers had gathered in a concert hall the to celebrate the Day of Russian Artillery. Later, the Ukrainian Armed Forces officially confirmed the successful attack.

According to Russian propagandist media, dozens of Russian soldiers were killed and about 100 more were wounded. The strike also killed singer Polina Menshikh, who was performing for the occupiers.

A Ukrainian soldier with the call sign Magyar called the attack retaliation for a Russian missile strike on the soldiers of the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade during an award ceremony in Zaporizhzhya Oblast.

