Ukrainian hackers report successful attack on Russian Bitrix service

Hackers from the IT Army of Ukraine have announced that they have carried out a successful attack on the servers of Bitrix24, a service used by major Russian companies such as Rosneft.

Source: IT Army of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: Most of the servers affected are in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). The IT Army of Ukraine noted that more than 40% of users of CRM (customer relationship management) systems, which includes giants such as Rosneft, are experiencing major problems with their customers.

Quote: "That’s tens or even hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of losses for the enemy's economy, but it depends on how long we keep up the pressure," Ukrainian IT specialists said.

Background:

On 7 August, pro-Ukrainian hackers broke into the website of the Moscow Technical Inventory Bureau, which contains data on property and property owners in Moscow and Moscow Oblast. All the Russians’ data was transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On 8 June, hackers broke into a number of Russian sites and posted banners in support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, causing the site of the Moscow provider Infotel to crash.

Support UP or become our patron!