Ukrainian hackers successfully attack payment website of one of Russia's regional energy companies

Hackers from the IT ARMY of Ukraine have successfully attacked the payment acceptance centre of Permenergo in Russia's Perm Oblast [Permenergo is an association responsible for generating, distributing and selling electricity in Russia's Perm Oblast – ed.].

Source: IT ARMY of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: Ukrainian hackers shut down the website and payment processors. Permenergo's internal operations may have been disrupted.

The IT ARMY of Ukraine noted that the attack would not affect the electricity supply in the oblast but would lead to a temporary loss of control over the power grid management and would force Russia to inject additional money to resume operations.

Background: The Ukrainian hacker group Blackjack, believed to be affiliated with Ukraine's Security Service, hacked into Moscow-based Internet provider M9com and deleted its data.

In January 2024, the Ukrainian hacker group Kiborg made data of all Alfa Bank clients in Russia publicly available.

