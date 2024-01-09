Ukrainian hacking group claims retaliatory cyber-strike on major Moscow ISP

Hackers from the Blackjack group have hacked into Moscow's M9com Internet provider

Hackers from the Blackjack group, allegedly affiliated with Ukraine’s SBU security service, have hacked into Moscow's M9com internet provider and demolished its servers, informed sources told NV on Jan. 9.

The attack concerns 20 terabytes of deleted data: the company's official website, branch websites, mail server, cyber security services, etc.

"As a result, some Moscow residents were left without internet and TV," the sources said.

“The hackers also downloaded more than 10 GB of data from the company's mail server and client databases, which they made available for anyone to examine.”

The M9com hack is "one of the warm-up attacks before the real bada-boom, which will be a serious revenge for Kyivstar," Blackjack says.

Ukraine's largest mobile operator Kyivstar experienced a large-scale outage on Dec. 12, 2023. There were problems with telecom and internet connections all over Ukraine.

The large-scale failure was caused by a Russian hacker attack from the Solntsepyok group, a subdivision of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (GRU).

Subsequently, communications and internet access began to gradually resume across Ukraine. The operator restored high-speed mobile Internet in the Kyiv subway system by Dec. 19.

