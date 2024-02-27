Ukrainian hauliers ready to block Polish vehicles

About 2,100 lorries have been waiting in queues at the border with Poland. Ukrainian carriers have announced their intention to likewise block the passage of lorries registered in Poland until the Poles cease their own protests.

Source: Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, in a national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Polish farmers continue to block the movement of freight vehicles. [They are doing that] at six border crossings: Yahodyn, Ustyluh, Uhryniv, Rava-Ruska, Krakovets and Shehyni. As of this morning, about 2100 lorries are waiting in queues at all of these checkpoints on Polish territory. Most of them want to use the Krakovets, Rava-Ruska and Yahodyn border crossings," Demchenko said.

Details: He noted that Polish farmers are letting through a few lorries toward both Ukraine and Poland. Critically low numbers are recorded at the Shehyni (50 trucks crossed the border in both directions during the past day) and Yahodyn border crossings (100 trucks crossed the border to enter Ukraine). Meanwhile, no lorries crossed from Ukraine to Poland at Yahodyn.

Demchenko noted that Ukrainian carriers are resorting to counter-protests and are ready to block lorries with Polish registrations.

"Ukrainian hauliers are present at four border crossings, namely the Yahodyn, Shehyni, Krakovets and Rava-Ruska checkpoints. They said they would remain there until the Poles ceased their own blockade. These are mirror actions by our carriers, who express dissatisfaction with what is happening on the territory of Poland. They are ready to prevent freight vehicles with Polish registrations from entering Ukraine, thus restricting their ability to pass through the territory of Ukraine freely," Demchenko reported.

Background:

Ukraine urged Poland to find and punish those responsible for spilling Ukrainian grain out of lorries and rail wagons at the border. The Ukrainian Embassy is already working with the Polish police on this matter.

Polish farmers plan to block a checkpoint on the border with Lithuania on Friday. They will stop and check all vehicles that could be transporting Ukrainian grain.

