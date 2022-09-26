Ukrainian heavy industry ground down by Russia's war

1
Joris FIORITI
·3 min read

Usually the engine-room of the Ukrainian economy, heavy industry has fallen victim to Russia's invasion, with output ground down under the pressure of the war.

In the gigantic ArcelorMittal steelworks and iron mine complex in Kryvyi Rih, three of the four blast furnaces have been shut down, while the mine lies dormant.

The last working blast furnace, a cathedral of metal surrounded by colossal pipes, was running on low gear when AFP visited.

Much of the site which sprawls over 70 square kilometres -- two-thirds the size of the city of Paris -- and normally employs 22,000 people was running below normal operations.

A handful of workers took turns tending a small river of glowing metal, while square steel beams clank along a treadmill in a cavernous hangar nearby.

The complex in the southern city close to the frontline is considered a national jewel by Ukrainians.

Bought in 2005 by ArcelorMittal for nearly $5 billion, its products are sold internationally -- including for the Burj Khalifa skyscraper in Dubai, the tallest in the world.

But after the invasion began in February, work halted for a month when Russian troops approached Kryvyi Rih.

Production eventually restarted, but at a reduced tempo.

By the end of August, output was "between 15 and 20 percent" of the corresponding period in 2021, according to Artem Filipiev, the site's deputy director.

- Logistical headaches -

"We keep the site running, that's our mission," Filipiev told AFP.

Some 2,000 of the site's employees are currently fighting in the Ukrainian army, and 17 have been killed, so keeping the plant functional is "not just about profit...(but) social responsibility", he said.

Among the myriad logistical headaches the war has caused for Ukraine's industrial sector are how to maintain supplies, keep customers, and deliver products.

Moscow now controls the major Black Sea ports of Mariupol and Berdiansk in southeast Ukraine.

Ports in the southwest like Odesa and Chernomorsk remain in Ukrainian hands, although Russia -- under strong international pressure -- has only allowed their use for grain exports.

"The ports are closed, the metallurgical industries of Mariupol were among our main consumers of iron ore, clients in Zaporizhzhia have also slowed down their activity, our iron mines are at a standstill," said Sergiy Milutin, deputy mayor of Kryvyi Rih.

ArcelorMittal -- which exports 85 percent of its products -- says it now uses rail and river transport for deliveries, mainly via Poland and the Baltic Sea, as well as Romania.

But the costs have "multiplied by two or three" for steel producers, Marina Bozkurt, an analyst with Rystad, told AFP.

- 'De-economisation' -

The months-long shelling by Russia of Ukrainian troops entrenched in the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol showed the resilience of such Soviet-era infrastructure -- but ultimately the facility was left destroyed.

By September, over 420 Ukrainian industries and companies had been damaged or destroyed by the war, comprising an estimated loss of $30 billion, according to the Kyiv School of Economics.

Mining and manufacturing processing industries made up 17 percent of Ukraine's GDP in 2021, and the sector "is part of the economic security" of the country, said Dmytro Goryunov, an economist with the Centre for Economic Strategy.

The importance of heavy industry for the economy explains why Russia pounds it, according to Anatoly Kovaliov, rector of the Odessa National University of Economics.

"After three days of failed 'blitzkrieg', of absolute fiasco, the Russians understood that they would not take our country easily, so they decided to destroy it", Kovaliov told AFP.

The Kremlin has an aim of "de-economisation", he said.

Ukrainian GDP collapsed by 37 percent in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same period last year, according to Goryunov.

According to Kovaliov, the country needs a good five to eight years of reconstruction once it wins the war, which he believes is a certainty.

"We will need a Marshall Plan," he said, referring to the US-devised giant economic rescue scheme to rebuild Europe after World War II.

mi-ako-jg/pmu/rox

Recommended Stories

  • Kazakhstan says it won't recognise referendums in eastern Ukraine

    Kazakhstan, one of Russia's close ex-Soviet partners, will not recognise the possible annexation of Ukraine's eastern regions by Russia through referendums held there, the Central Asian nation's foreign ministry said on Monday. Voting took place in four Ukrainian regions mostly held by Russian forces, the start of a plan by President Vladimir Putin to annex a big chunk of Ukraine in what the West says is violation of international law that significantly escalates war in the country.

  • Seoul says North Korea, China reopen freight train traffic

    North Korea and China resumed freight train service Monday following a five-month hiatus, South Korean officials said, as the North struggles to revive an economy battered by the pandemic, U.N. sanctions and other factors. The reopening came after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last month made a dubious claim to have overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and ordered an easing of the restrictions guarding against the spread of the coronavirus.

  • Old car crash photos falsely shared as 'Putin assassination attempt in 2022'

    Photos of a wrecked car have been shared hundreds of times in Burmese-language Facebook posts that claim they show a failed assassination attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin after he attended a regional security summit in September 2022. This is false: the photos have previously circulated in posts about a car crash that reportedly killed a driver for Russia's presidential office in the capital Moscow in September 2016.The photos have been shared more than 600 times after they were poste

  • Democrats divided over whether to send Ukraine long-range weapons to use against Russia

    Democrats on Capitol Hill are divided on whether it’s time to start providing Ukraine with more advanced weapons systems as Kyiv proves itself capable with its recent counteroffensive. Kyiv has reclaimed thousands of square miles of land in recent weeks that had been under Russian control since it launched its invasion of Ukraine on Feb.…

  • Serbia won't recognise results of sham referendums on occupied territories of Ukraine

    EUROPEAN PRAVDA - SUNDAY, 25 SEPTEMBER 2022, 17:52 Despite its close relationship with Russia, Serbia will not recognise the results of the sham referendums held on the occupied territories in eastern and Southern Ukraine.

  • Blinken: US has told Russia to ‘stop the loose talk’ on nuclear weapons

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. has told Russian officials to “stop the loose talk” on potential use of nuclear weapon, following reports that the Biden administration has privately warned the Kremlin to stamp out the escalatory rhetoric. Blinken told CBS “60 Minutes” host Scott Pelley in an interview aired Sunday that the…

  • Top Russian lawmakers slam ‘excesses’ of Putin’s war mobilization

    Two high-ranking Russian lawmakers on Sunday criticized those carrying out Russian President Vladimir Putin’s move last week to draw up some 300,000 reservists to fight in Ukraine. Valentina Matviyenko, who chairs Russia’s upper legislative chamber the Federation Council, wrote in a Telegram post that she was aware of men who are ineligible to fight in…

  • Ukraine receives U.S. air defence system

    It was the first acknowledgment that Ukraine had received the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS), long sought by Kyiv and whose shipment was approved by Washington late last month. "But believe me, it's not even nearly enough to cover the civilian infrastructure, schools, hospitals, universities, homes of Ukrainians."

  • Apple says it will manufacture iPhone 14 in India

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Apple Inc said on Monday it will manufacture its latest iPhone 14 in India, as the tech giant moves some of its production away from China. The company launched the flagship iPhone 14 at an event earlier this month, where it focused on safety upgrades rather than flashy new technical specifications, with the exception of a new adventure-focused watch. Analysts at J.P.Morgan expect Apple to move about 5% of iPhone 14 production from late 2022 to India, which is the world's second-biggest smartphone market after China.

  • Undercover with Russia’s fake arms dealers

    Russian media claims Ukraine is selling arms on the dark web, but the evidence suggests the ads are fake.

  • Zelenskyy urges Russian conscripts to 'sabotage' military operations and offers protections to those who surrender: 'It is better to surrender to Ukrainian captivity than to be killed by the strikes of our weapons'

    Russian President Vladimir Putin's mobilization effort impacts 300,000 reservists, many of whom are going to great lengths to avoid being drafted.

  • Armed Russian soldiers conduct door-to-door searches in Zaporizhzhia to find voters for sham referendum

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SATURDAY, 24 SEPTEMBER 2022, 13:22 A video shared on social media shows armed Russian soldiers going door-to-door in search of people to take part in the sham referendum in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

  • China vows interference with Taiwan will be ‘crushed’ by ‘wheels of history’

    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi delivered an ominous message on Saturday at the U.N. General Assembly, stating that international efforts to interfere with Taiwan will be “crushed by the wheels of history.” “Any scheme to interfere in China’s internal affairs is bound to meet the strong opposition of all Chinese and any move to obstruct…

  • Ukrainians scared by Russia's preordained referendums

    After seven weary months of war, many Ukrainians fear more suffering and political repression awaits them as referendums orchestrated by the Kremlin with help from gun-toting police portend Russia’s imminent annexation of four occupied regions. Many residents fled the regions before the referendums got underway, scared about being forced to vote or potentially being conscripted into the Russian army. Petro Kobernik, who left the Russian-held southern city of Kherson just before the preordained voting began Friday, said the prospect of living under Russian law and the escalating war made him and others extremely jittery about the future.

  • Saudi Arabia claims Ukraine-Russia prisoner exchange was facilitated “on humanitarian grounds”

    Saudi Arabia was guided by humanitarian principles in its efforts to mediate a major prisoner of war exchange between Russia and Ukraine, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud claimed in an interview with the BBC on Sept. 23.

  • Ukraine received NASAMS Zelenskyy

    "UKRAINSKA PRAVDA" - SUNDAY, 25 SEPTEMBER 2022, 20:40 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine received the first NASAMS air defence system. Source: Zelenskyy, in the interview with CBS News Quote: "I want to express gratitude to President Biden for a positive decision that has already been made, and to the US Congress; we have received NASAMS.

  • Get Your Christmas Countdown on With New Funko Pop Advent Calendars for 2022

    Start your Christmas shopping with the Funko Pop Advent calendars, new for 2022.

  • Not enough people left in occupied areas of Zaporizhzhia Oblast to hold “referendum,” official says

    Three quarters of the local population have left the occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, making it impossible to hold a sham “referendum” in the region, regional governor Oleksandr Starukh said in a Telegram post on Sept. 24.

  • Elon Musk Activating Satellite Internet As U.S. Eases Sanctions To Aid Iranian Protesters

    The Iranian government has cut off internet access for much of the country as protests have exploded across the nation over the death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

  • Pushing East of Kupyansk, Ukrainian Forces Expand Offensive

    Securing the remaining Russian-held urban areas on the town’s eastern side would clear the way for Ukrainian forces to push into Luhansk, one of the regions that Moscow seeks to annex through snap referendums under way.