Ukrainian hryvnia values against the dollar and euro

Exchange rates on June 12.

The selling rate of the U.S. currency remains at UAH 35.4514 per dollar

At the same time, the euro cash exchange rate is UAH 36.3457 per euro for purchases on June 12. The euro selling rate is UAH 37.6951 per euro.

Read also: Hryvnia slides against the euro, holds steady against the dollar

Orders on the Ukrainian Miniaylo online currency exchange for the U.S. dollar remain at the level of UAH 35.1032 per dollar for purchase and UAH 35.2595 per dollar for sale.

For the euro, orders are at the level of UAH 37.1500 per euro for purchase and UAH 37.4040 per euro for sale.