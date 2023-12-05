Ukrainian human rights activist Butkevych put into colony in Luhansk Oblast

Maksym Butkevych, a Ukrainian human rights activist and a serviceman, is currently in a penal colony in the settlement of Krasnyi Luch, located in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast.

Source: Graty, the Ukrainian outlet focused on rights of political prisoners, with reference to lawyer Leonid Soloviov, who received a response from the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service to a request about Butkevych's whereabouts

Details: Butkevych, who fought in Ukraine’s east alongside the Armed Forces, was captured by the Russian forces in Luhansk in summer 2022. He was forced to plead guilty of allegedly firing a grenade launcher at a residential building in Sieverodonetsk.

The so-called "court" of the non-recognised "Luhansk People's Republic" sentenced Butkevych to 13 years in prison. In August 2023, the Moscow court upheld the sentence against the Ukrainian human rights defender. After that, Maksym Butkevych disappeared.

Background:

Neither Butkevych’s lawyer nor his parents have known anything about his whereabouts since the end of August 2023.

Support UP or become our patron!