Ukrainian hydropower company plans to restore 1 GW of capacity over next six months

Ukrhydroenergo, Ukraine's largest hydropower company, plans to restore about 1,000 megawatt of hydropower generating capacity affected by Russian attacks over the next six months.

Source: Ihor Syrota, General Director of PJSC Ukrhydroenergo on the air of the national 24/7 newscast

Details: Syrota claims that a total of more than 50 missile strikes were made against Ukrhydroenergo facilities, resulting in a loss of roughly 2,500 megawatt. The company has restored 1,500 megawatts so far, and another 1,000 megawatts is planned to be added over the next six months.

He added that Ukrhydroenergo lost a total of about 2 billion kWh of electricity generation per year and about UAH 8 billion (roughly US$216 million) because of missile attacks.

"In the conditions of electricity shortage in the energy system, Ukrhydroenergo produces 40 million kWh per day, which is 15-20% in the structure of the country's energy balance and essentially corresponds to the production level of a flood period," Syrota noted.

He also added that in energy production, hydropower generation has always taken up on average about 10% of the total energy balance. However, Ukrhydroenergo is already covering the deficit, increasing the share of hydrogeneration from 15% to 20%. At the same time, on some days, electricity generation from hydroelectric power plants and pumped hydroelectric energy storages reaches 20-25% of the total energy balance.

Background:

Ihor Syrota called on Ukrainian consumers to save electricity because of hydroelectric power plants overusing water reserves in reservoirs.

Ukrhydroenergo received a tranche of €133 million from the European Investment Bank (EIB) for the implementation of the Hydro Power Plants Rehabilitation Project.

