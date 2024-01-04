Ukrainian intel likely behind destruction of Russian Su-34 fighter jet at Chelyabinsk airbase

A Su-34 fighter jet caught fire at the Shagol airfield in the Russian city of Chelyabinsk on the night of Jan. 4, a source in Ukraine’s special services told NV, attributing the act to Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR).

The destruction of the Russian aircraft resulted in casualties among the enemy, the source said.

The Ukrainian military previously shot down three Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers on the southern front, Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk reported on Dec. 22.

