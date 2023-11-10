Ukrainian intel says it attacked Russian landing ships in Crimea carrying crew, materiel

Ukraine's Defense Intelligence Directorate or HUR has confirmed targeting small landing ships belonging to Russia's Black Sea Fleet in an overnight operation in Russian-occupied Crimea on Nov. 9-10.

The boats targeted were of the 11770 project or Serna class, the HUR said. The number was not specified, but local media said two vessels had been attacked.

The HUR also released a video on the morning of Nov. 10 said to be of the attack on the ships. In it, sea drones appear to close in on the two landing ships, and explosions, apparently filmed from another drone nearby, can be seen.

"The vessels were crewed and loaded with armored vehicles, including BTR-82," the HUR said.

“In the conditions of the Russians' actual absence of shipboard air defense after a series of attacks by the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine, such boats with SAMs on board served for the invaders to cover the ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet on raids.”

These boats were actively used by the Russians during the occupation of Zmiyinyi Island (Snake Island) in the Black Sea to transfer military equipment and troops. According to intelligence, the Russian military deployed TOR-M2 anti-aircraft missile systems on board to provide mobile cover for their groupings on the island and in the Black Sea.

The Serna-class small amphibious assault boat has a high speed, and can carry up to 45 tons of cargo and 92 armed landing troops. The Russians also use them for landing advanced marine groups or evacuations.

At night, local Telegram channels reported explosions in the village of Chornomorske and the city of Feodosia. A Russian barracks was reportedly struck and the fall of drone debris was observed near an oil depot. The Russian Defense Ministry claimed the "interception" of two drones.

On Nov. 9, the spokesman for Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence, Andriy Yusov said that Ukraine is preparing a series of operations similar to the recent attack on the small Russian missile ship Askold. The vessel was hit during an attack on a shipyard in the temporarily occupied city of Kerch in eastern Crimea on Nov. 4.

