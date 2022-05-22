Ukrainian intelligence: Belarus buries mercenaries who fought on the Russian side

ROMAN PETRENKO — SUNDAY, 22 MAY 2022, 17:05

RUSSIANS KILLED IN UKRAINE, ILLUSTRATIVE PHOTO

Belarus is burying military personnel of the National Armed Forces who had signed contracts with Russian private military companies (PMCs), participated in the war against Ukraine, and were killed during hostilities.

Source: Ukrainian Chief Intelligence Directorate on Telegram

Details: According to Ukrainian intelligence, funerals for military personnel who had agreed to sign contracts with Russian PMCs and were killed in the war with Ukraine were held in several towns and villages across Belarus.

For example, such funerals were held in the town of Marjina Horka, in Minsk Oblast (where the 5th Separate Special-Purpose Brigade is based).

A retired officer and a former contract soldier were also buried in Asipovichy, Mahilyow Oblast (where the ​​51st Guards Artillery Brigade is based).

According to the Ukrainian Intelligence Directorate, the war against Ukraine is unpopular with the Belarusian military. However, there are cases of voluntary signing of contracts with various Russian PMCs, underpinned primarily by monetary concerns.