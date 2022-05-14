Ukrainian Intelligence: bodies of Russians being taken to occupied Sevastopol from Zmiinyi (Snake) Island

MAZURENKO ALONA - SATURDAY, 14 MAY 2022, 15:24

According to Ukrainian intelligence, only 8 out of 40 Russian Armed Forces liaison officers returned to occupied Sevastopol from Zmiinyi (Snake) Island alive.

Source: The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine (HUR):

Literally: "Killed and wounded Ruscists from Zmiinyi (Snake) Island have been taken to occupied Sevastopol, out of forty liaison officers of the Russian Armed Forces sent to Snake Island, eight returned alive.

Ten bodies were evacuated at the same time. All of them are servicemen of the special unit of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, which is deployed in occupied Sevastopol. "

Details: It is reported that the Department of Surgery and Traumatology at the Sevastopol Military Hospital is currently overcrowded, and 40 beds are being installed in the wards due to overcrowding.

In addition, due to the large number of wounded in Crimea, there is an active campaign for blood donation.

The occupying authorities require business owners to send workers to blood donation points.

At the same time, anyone can become a donor - no medical documents are required, no medical examination is performed.

The "state enterprises" of the peninsula received an order from the occupying authorities to send a certain number of men to local military registration and enlistment offices (depending on the total number of employees).

They are invited to sign contracts with the Russian Armed Forces for a period of 3 months to 1 year.

They promise to serve in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts.

At the same time, the Intelligence Directorate notes that many captured soldiers complain that despite promises to "perform exclusively police functions in captured towns and villages," they immediately found themselves at the forefront.

