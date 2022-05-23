  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Ukrainian intelligence chief: Putin survived assassination attempt 2 months ago

Niamh Cavanagh
·Producer
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

LONDON — The head of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin survived an alleged assassination attempt two months ago.

Speaking to the Ukrainian news outlet Pravda Ukraine, Maj. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov said that there was an “unsuccessful” attempt against the Kremlin leader’s life at the start of Russia’s brutal invasion of its neighbor.

“Putin was assassinated,” Budanov told the news outlet. “He was even attacked in the line of, as they say, representatives of the Caucasus not so long ago. This is nonpublic information. Absolutely unsuccessful attempt, but it really took place. … It was about two months ago.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin sitting at a desk.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 11. (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Pravda said that the full interview with the intelligence chief would air on Tuesday.

In an interview for the 2017 documentary series “The Putin Interviews” with director Oliver Stone, it was said that the Kremlin leader had escaped at least five assassination attempts.

Earlier this month, Budanov told Sky News that he was “optimistic” about Russia’s defeat, suggesting that the loss would lead to Putin being removed from power by the end of the year.

“It will eventually lead to the change of leadership of the Russian Federation,” he said. “This process has already been launched.” When asked if a “coup” was underway, he told Sky News: “Yes. … They are moving in this way, and it is impossible to stop it.”

Kyrylo Budanov.
Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine’s military intelligence chief. (uscc.org.ua)

According to Sky News, Budanov doubled down after it was suggested that he was spreading propaganda. “It’s my job, it’s my work — if not me, who will know this?” he said.

Budanov added in his interview that since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, Russian forces’ military tactics have not changed, despite their shift in focus to eastern Ukraine.

“The breaking point will be in the second part of August,” he said. “Most of the active combat actions will have finished by the end of this year. As a result, we will renew Ukrainian power in all our territories that we have lost, including Donbas and the Crimea.”

Sky News noted that Budanov’s prediction that Russia would invade this year — at a time when other officials were skeptical — had been correct.

_____

How are Ukrainian forces taking out so many Russian tanks? Use this embed to learn about some of the weapons systems the U.S. is sending to the Ukrainian army.

 

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Ashamed’ Top Russian Diplomat Leaves United Nations Over Putin’s ‘Warmongering’

    Alexander Ermochenko/ReutersThe chief of the Russian mission to the United Nations in Geneva has resigned his post in shame with a damning hate letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine not only a crime against the people of Ukraine, but perhaps “the most serious crime against the people of Russia, with a bold letter Z crossing out all hopes and prospects for a prosperous free society in our country.”Boris Bondarev had worked at Russia’s foreign ministry

  • Russia's Putin jokes about being blamed for all the world's woes

    Russian President Vladimir Putin quipped on Monday that he would have a serious talk to the West about its assertions that he was to blame for all the economic chaos sown by the conflict in Ukraine and the West's crippling sanctions. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has killed thousands and displaced 14 million people, while the West's attempt to isolate Russia as punishment and Moscow's blockade of grain shipments from Ukraine's Black Sea ports, have sent the price of oil, natural gas, grains, cooking oil and fertilisers soaring. At a televised meeting in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Putin told Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko that Russia's economy was doing well, despite the Western sanctions.

  • Apparently-Ailing Putin Surrounded By Docs, Kremlin In 'Chaos,' Says Ex Brit Intel Official

    Putin has been breaking up meetings for medical treatment, says former M-I6 "Trump dossier" spy Christopher Steele.

  • Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs allows exchange of prisoners with Azovstal

    ROMAN PETRENKO - MONDAY, MAY 23, 2022, 12:06 PM Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko allowed discussions with Ukraine on the exchange of prisoners from Azovstal. Source: "RIA Novosti" Details: he did not provide any additional information.

  • Ukraine Latest: War Crime Trial Ends in Kyiv With Life Sentence

    (Bloomberg) -- A court in Kyiv sentenced a Russian solider to life in prison for murdering a Ukrainian civilian, ending the first war crimes trial stemming from Vladimir Putin’s invasion. Most Read from BloombergWalmart’s Troubles Should Have Everyone on High AlertBroadcom in Talks to Acquire Cloud Company VMwareStocks Rise on Biden Tariff Comments; Dollar Drops: Markets WrapA $5 Trillion ‘Wealth Shock’ Is Cracking Americans’ Nest EggsHow an Energy Expert Triggered Vladimir Putin With One WordAs

  • Kourtney Kardashian reveals dress, Virgin Mary train in new wedding photos: 'Happily ever after'

    The bride's Dolce & Gabbana gown featured a nod to one of husband Travis Barker's tattoos.

  • Global health talks clouded by conspiracy theories about pandemic treaty

    Global health leaders, gathered in Geneva on Sunday to discuss the pandemic, are facing another viral problem: a visceral, passionate online backlash that falsely accuses the World Health Organization of conspiring to take power from national governments. The World Health Assembly, the decision-making body of the WHO's 194 member states, is holding its first fully in-person event in two years as some coronavirus-related restrictions are lifted. While the assembly, now in its 75th year, is usuall

  • D.C.-area schools face rising covid cases, aren't restoring strict rules

    School districts in the Washington region are contending with the national surge in coronavirus cases that has resulted in the highest numbers since the winter omicron surge and left more students are at home quarantining. But this latest spike in cases arrives after most districts have already lifted masking requirements and shortened quarantine protocols - and, following federal health guidelines, the region's school leaders say they are not reconsidering a complete overhaul of covid policies

  • Office of the President: Ukraine itself will unblock the Black Sea if it receives MLRS systems

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 22 MAY, 2022, 11:55 AM PHOTO FROM THE MILITARNYI WEBSITE The President's Office notes that Ukraine needs the American MLRS multiple launch rocket system, including for unblocking the Black Sea.

  • Iran vows revenge over killing of Guard member in Tehran

    Iran's hard-line president vowed revenge on Monday over the killing of a senior Revolutionary Guard member gunned down in the heart of Tehran the day before, a still-mysterious attack on the country's powerful paramilitary force. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi hailed Col. Hassan Sayyad Khodaei as a martyr and blamed “the hand of global arrogance,” a reference to the United States and its allies, including Israel, for his slaying.

  • Ukrainian aircraft sends 2 Russian Solntsepek thermobaric rocket launchers to hell

    Valentyna Romanenko - Saturday, 21 May 2022, 23:27 Strike aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force destroyed over a dozen pieces of Russian military equipment, including 2 Solntsepek thermobaric multiple rocket launchers, on Saturday, 21 May.

  • Live updates | Russian diplomat resigns over Ukraine war

    A veteran Russian diplomat in Geneva says he handed in his resignation before sending out a scathing letter to foreign colleagues inveighing against the “aggressive war unleashed” by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ukraine. Boris Bondarev, 41, confirmed his resignation in a letter Monday after a diplomatic official passed on his English-language statement to The Associated Press. “For twenty years of my diplomatic career I have seen different turns of our foreign policy, but never have I been so ashamed of my country as on Feb. 24 of this year,” he wrote, alluding to the date of Russia’s invasion.

  • War crimes trial of Russian soldier was perfectly legal - but that doesn't make it wise

    The trial of Russian soldier Vadim Shishimarin could be mirrored with similar war crimes prosecutions by Moscow. Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty ImagesThe war crimes trial of a Russian soldier in Ukraine - which concluded on May 23, 2022 with a conviction and life sentence for the defendant - was permissible under international law. And with the eyes of the world on them, Ukrainian authorities would have wanted the proceedings to be played entirely by the book. But nonetheless, conducting a w

  • Two-time U.S. Women’s Open winner Inbee Park withdraws from Pine Needles; Andrea Lee replaces her in field

    The two-time U.S. Women’s Open winner has withdrawn from the event in Southern Pines, North Carolina.

  • Ukrainian artillerymen showed how they test Ukrainian drone on the invaders equipment

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 22 MAY 2022, 15:52 Ukrainian artillerymen have revealed how they are using space reconnaissance and specifically the Spectator UAV to destroy Russian occupation forces. Source: 45th Separate Artillery Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

  • Russia has put two-thirds of its submarines out to sea - each with missiles

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 22 MAY 2022, 09:58 Two submarines of the "Varshavyanka" project, a third of the Black Sea Fleet's operational submarines, are berthed in Sevastopol's South Bay in Russian-occupied Crimea.

  • Medynskyi again complains that Ukraine is blocking the negotiations

    DENIS KARLOVSKY - SUNDAY, 22 MAY, 2022, 21: 05 VOLODYMYR MEDYNSKYI AT THE MILITARY PARADE ON MAY 9, 2022 IN THE KREMLIN. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES The head of the Russian negotiating group, Vladimir Medynskyi, again complains that Ukraine has suspended the negotiation process, and Russia, they say, is ready to work on the documents.

  • Timeline shows Putin's alleged health problems as Ukraine claims he is concealing a serious illness

    After multiple claims that Putin may be suffering seriously from cancer, Insider compiled a 10-year timeline of the Russian president's health.

  • Russia's Ukraine invasion 'makes no sense,' according to a leading historian who once angered Putin by asking him about energy

    Daniel Yergin said Russia had overestimated how reliant the West was on its energy exports, adding the Ukraine invasion 'made no sense.'

  • Kellyanne Conway Lets Loose On Jared Kushner In New Memoir

    "There was no subject he considered beyond his expertise," she said of her former White House colleague.