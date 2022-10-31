Ukrainian Intelligence confirms existence of Putin's doubles and reveals how they are created

Kyrylo Budanov, the Head of the Chief Intelligence Directorate, said that Vladimir Putin, the President of the Russian Federation, has at least three doubles who underwent plastic surgery to look like him.

Source: Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Details: Budanov said that Ukrainian intelligence had detected Putin doubles in the past standing in for him on 'special occasions', but it is 'usual practice' now.

Quote: 'We know specifically about three people that keep appearing, but how many there are, we don't know. They all had plastic surgery to look alike. The one thing that gives them away is their height. It's visible in videos and pictures. Also gesturing, body language and earlobes [give them away], since they are unique for every person.'

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!