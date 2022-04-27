Ukrainian Intelligence: CSTO countries do not want to fight against Ukraine

OLENA ROSHCHINA - WEDNESDAY, 27 APRIL 2022, 14:45 The Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine says that the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) have no desire to take part in the war against Ukraine. Source: The Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine Quote: "Despite the insistence of the Russian Federation, the CSTO members do not want to make decisions on conducting peacekeeping operations outside their countries, including in the so-called "DPR" [self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic] and "LPR" [self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic]. Instead, CSTO members may consider limited deployment of national contingents in Russia or Belarus. But only after an official statement about Ukraine's attack on their territory." Details: The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is an international military-political organisation that comprises Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan. On 15 April, Kazakhstan's Defence Minister, Ruslan Zhaksylykov, said that Kazakhstan had not received a request to send national troops to Ukraine. He confirmed that the issue of participation in the armed conflict on the territory of Ukraine was not considered during the last meeting of the CSTO military committee. According to Ukrainian intelligence, all CSTO member states except Russia and Belarus are now neutral as regards the Russian invasion. Also, none of them recognized the annexation of Crimea or the independence of the so-called "DPR" and "LPR"

    Chingis Kondarov/ReutersDNIPRO, Ukraine—A U.S. flag hangs in the city hall of Dnipro, Ukraine’s stronghold in the east. The deputy mayor, Mykhailo Lysenko, sits in his office and strokes his nervous ginger cat, which he has named Biden. Lysenko’s face is dour and serious—for good reason.The situation on the city’s frontlines has been deteriorating quickly, Lysenko told The Daily Beast in an interview on Monday. His country is facing yet another bloodbath, with Russian forces steadily advancing t