Ukrainian intelligence names countries assisting Russia’s full-scale war

The regime of dictator Vladimir Putin approached Iran, China, and North Korea, with requests for arms and equipment, the spokesperson said. In addition, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are assisting Russian companies avoid Western sanctions, he added.

"They also appealed to China and North Korea, possibly to Kyrgyzstan, for the supply of weapons, in particular, ammunition for MLRS – Smerch and Uragan,” he stated.

“There are countries such as Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan that help Russia circumvent sanctions by selling them American and Japanese civilian components needed to construct rockets.”

The intelligence official noted that the Russians do not have the cutting-edge weapons that they demonstrate at military parades.

"This is just make-believe,” added Skibitsky.

“Moscow cannot produce high-tech weapons on its own, so it turns to other countries.”

