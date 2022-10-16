Ukrainian Intelligence offers US$100,000 for captured former leader of Donetsk militants, Igor Girkin

ROMAN PETRENKO — SUNDAY, 16 OCTOBER 2022, 14:06

The Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine guarantees the payment of US$100,000 for the handover of Igor Girkin (Strelkov), the former "minister of defence of the Donetsk People’s Republic" [Donetsk People’s Republic] and a former leader of Donetsk militants, to Ukrainian captivity.

Source: The Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "It is known that one of the most notorious Russian terrorists has decided to resume his participation in the war against our country."

Details: The Chief Intelligence Directorate recalls that Igor Girkin (Strelkov) is a Russian terrorist and the former so-called "minister of defence of the DPR".

The Security Service of Ukraine and the Prosecutor General's Office have opened a number of cases against Girkin for terrorist activities, torture, murder, and violation of state sovereignty.

He was also put on the international wanted list by the Netherlands in the case of the downing of the civilian Boeing 777 flight MH17.

Previously: Earlier, a number of Ukrainians collected US$50,000 as a reward for captive Girkin.

