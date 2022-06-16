Ukrainian intelligence officers got detailed technical documentation on "Crimean Bridge"

Mazurenko Alyona - Thursday, 16 June 2022, 19:09

Ukrainian intelligence officers got detailed technical documentation on the construction of the "Crimean Bridge."

Source: Military Intelligence of Ukraine

Quote: "We have got the detailed technical documentation on the ‘Crimean Bridge.’

Putin’s ‘inner circle’ declares the ‘guaranteed’ security of the ‘Crimean Bridge.’ The Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov claims that Russian military forces have complete control over the situation.

Although, it is difficult to treat such claims seriously, as they’re made by people who are not able to ensure the proper storage of the technical documentation of the strategically-important object.

Particularly, we mean the technical documentation named ‘The construction of the transport transition through Kerch strait.’"

Details: In particular, it is reported that the document contains detailed information about the terrain, road surface, bridge piers, anti-landslide structures, entrances and exits and all the infrastructure of the complex.

Background: Dmytro Marchenko, major general of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that the "Crimean bridge" to be "1 target for defeat."

Marchenko called the bridge "a way for bringing reserve forces" and stated that Ukrainian Armed Forces should "cut it off."

The media reported on 16 June that France wants Ukrainian military victory over Russia, which will restore the territorial integrity of the country, with Crimea included.

The Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the security of the "Crimea Bridge," which connects the Russian-occupied peninsula with the Krasnodar Krai, is guaranteed by the military.