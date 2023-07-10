Ukrainian intelligence posts intriguing video saying ‘it’s time for payback

Ukrainian defenders

Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate posted an intriguing video on Telegram on July 10, featuring Ukrainian military personnel and a countdown from 60 to zero.

It also shows fighting between the Ukrainian military and Russian troops, as well as the work of Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

The footage ends with the phrase “It’s time for payback.” Speculation about what exactly the video means is rife across Ukrainian social media.

The success of the Ukrainian army counter-offensive is yet to come, Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said on July 7.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated another 9 sq. km in the east and 28.4 sq. km in the southin one week, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said on July 3.

Read also: Ukrainian army reclaims over 10 square kilometers in the south – General Staff

In total, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry announced the liberation of nine settlements in the south and east in June.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine also confirmed the liberation of Krasnohorivka, Donetsk Oblast, which had been under Russian occupation since 2014.

Earlier, on June 28, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine General Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that opinions expressed in the West that Ukraine’s counter-offensive is going slower than expected “anger” him.

“This is not a show,” Zaluzhnyi said.

“It’s not a show where the whole world is watching and betting on or anything. Every day, every meter, is paid for with blood.”

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine