Ukrainian intelligence: Putin postponed Ukraine invasion date three times

Russian President Vladimir Putin delayed Russia's planned invasion of Ukraine on three occasions after consulting with Valery Gerasimov, the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, and Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, ccording to Vadym Skibitsky, a deputy head of Ukraine's military intelligence agency.

Skibitsky stated that the Russian Federal Security Service had urged Gerasimov to move forward with the invasion, and that Russia had invested a significant amount of resources in its preparation.

“According to our information, for the third time the offensive was postponed in mid-February,” he said.

Skibitsky added that Russian military units involved in the planned invasion were only supplied with food, ammunition, and fuel for three days, indicating that Russia may have seriously underestimated the situation.

According to numerous independent analyses and investigations, Russia's decision to invade Ukraine was taken by dictator Vladimir Putin in a high level of isolation from everyone but his closest personal confidants, a factor seen as a key reason for the early failures of the offensive on Kyiv.

[embed-post url=/national/new-phase-in-war-opens-up-as-ukraine-defeats-russia-in-battle-of-kyiv title=New_phase_in_war_opens_up_as_Ukraine_defeats_Russia_in_battle_of_Kyiv image=/storage/2022/04/IMG_9154-350x350.jpg id=24491 /]