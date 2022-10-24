Ukrainian intelligence reveal reason forSu-30 fighter jet crash in Irkutsk

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA — MONDAY, 24 OCTOBER 2022, 20:44

Low quality of repair work carried out previously has been named the reason for the crash of a Su-30 fighter jet in a residential area in the Russian city of Irkutsk.

Source: Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "It has been established that both planes were undergoing tests after repair work had been conducted. One of them landed at the airfield after fulfilling the flight plan; the second remained in the air, and the crew had not been in contact for 20 minutes.

The first plane took off again and approached the one in distress. The pilots visually indicated that the crew of the [second] plane had died, probably due to a faulty oxygen system. After running out of fuel, the malfunctioning plane crashed into a residential building.

The plane crash has been connected to the low quality of repair work carried out on the plane. As a result; the cabin became depressurised during the flight. The crew was unable to eject, resulting in the death of both pilots."

Background:

On 23 October, a Su-30 fighter jet crashed into a two-storey private house in the Russian city of Irkutsk during a test flight. Both pilots perished; the owners of the destroyed house were not injured.

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation has stated that residual nitrogen in oxygen tanks of the pilots might have been the reason for the plane crash.

