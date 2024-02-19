Ukrainian intelligence: Russian pilot who defected to Ukraine found dead in Spain

Maksim Kuzminov, a Russian helicopter pilot who has defected to Ukraine, was found shot dead in Spain, Ukrainska Pravda and other outlets reported on Feb. 19, citing the press service of Ukraine's military intelligence.

Kuzminov made headlines in August 2023 after he landed a fully intact Mi-8 helicopter in Ukraine and gave himself up to authorities. Andrii Yusov, a spokesperson for Ukraine's military intelligence, later said that Kuzminov would receive the hryvnia equivalent of $500,000 (approximately Hr 18.48 million) as a reward for defecting with the helicopter.

He said that he contacted the Ukrainian side himself, and was told he would receive security for himself and his family, payments, and new documents from Ukraine if he defected.

Kuzminov said that his parents supported his plans to defect and have joined him in Ukraine.

Citing sources from Ukraine's military intelligence, Ukrainska Pravda said that Kuzminov had decided to move to Spain, and was found shot dead in his apartment on Feb. 19.

A burned-out car was found nearby, which those who allegedly killed Kuzminov reportedly used.

Yusov confirmed his death to multiple Ukrainian media outlets, but did not provide further details.

