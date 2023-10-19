Ukrainian intelligence showcases hunt for Russian invaders near Bakhmut – video

Ukrainian intelligence operatives demonstrated how they track Russian occupiers near the ruined frontline city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast on Oct. 19 in a video posted on Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate’s (HUR) Telegram channel.

HUR personnel in the Bakhmut region persistently continue their mission of clearing cities and villages of Russian occupiers, the intelligence officials said.

Kamikaze drone operators in Klishchiivka and Bakhmut exhibit exceptional skills in infiltrating enemy fortifications and concealed hideouts within buildings, while also effectively engaging in the destruction of Russian military equipment, the organization said in an official statement.

"The reconnaissance officers take pride in witnessing (the enemy’s equipment) go up in flames!" said the department.

