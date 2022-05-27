Ukrainian intelligence suggests the war could last until the end of the year and longer

OLENA ROSHCHINA - FRIDAY, MAY 27, 2022, 11:33

Vadym Skibitskyi, a representative of Ukrainian military intelligence, thinks Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to wage a long-lasting war against Ukraine, at least until the end of 2022.

Source: representative of the Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine Vadym Skibitskyi in an interview with ‘Crimea: Realities’ a ‘Radio Liberty’ project

Direct speech: "Putin is not giving up on his plans. This war will drag on.

How long the active phase will be, whether [the end of it] will be September or October, or the end of the year, depends on our resistance, the state of our defence forces and the assistance provided by [Ukraine’s foreign partners].

Many dates are given now.

September 11 is the only day takes place in Russia. The possibility of holding a referendum or other events in the occupied territories is tied to this date.

October 7 is Putin's 70th birthday and everyone will say that the military will want to give him a ‘present’.

At the end of the year, it will be cold [it will be] winter, and they say that Ukraine will agree to the negotiation process."

Details: According to Skibitskyi, various circles tried to persuade Vladimir Putin not to start the war. He plans to rule Russia until the end of his days. The current president of the Russian Federation has long abandoned the ‘successor’ scenario, explains Vadym Skibitskyi.

Direct speech: "He does not trust anyone, he does not hear anyone. He has his own plans for the restoration of the Russian Empire, he said.

Foreign leaders have tried to persuade him, there have been attempts to persuade him mounted by the political beau monde, representatives of the Russian Federation economic bloc and the oligarchs, but they failed.

The war he wants to wage will be a long one. This is a person who does not want to give up his positions."

Details: According to a representative of the Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, the task of the Russian Federation army is currently to encircle the Ukrainian army in the east of Ukraine and reach the borders of Luhansk and Donetsk, but the Russian military leadership adjusts its plans every month.

Russia plans to stay in the south of Ukraine for a long time, as evidenced by their deployment of a powerful group of armed forces in the occupied territories to strengthen lines of defence, and mine roads and bridges.

Reminder: Earlier, Western experts said that Russia was preparing for a protracted armed conflict and that the war in Ukraine could last years. Based on these calculations, the United States began to negotiate with arms manufacturers about its stockpiles.

In April, General Secretary of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Jens Stoltenberg stated that the war could "drag on and last for months and years", but that the Alliance would maintain its support for Ukraine.

On May 25, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization General Secretary stated that the war between the Russian Federation and Ukraine had turned into a "war of attrition" and no one could predict with certainty how and when it would end.

Minister of Defence of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov admitted that Russia is apparently preparing for a long war against Ukraine, accumulating resources and building defensive fortifications in the occupied territories.