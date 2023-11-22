Ukrainian intelligence teases with video filmed in Kerch of ‘absolutely unnecessary’ Crimean bridge

An approximately 20-second video of the illegally built Crimean Bridge linking the Russian-occupied Ukrainian peninsula with Russia, filmed from the shore near Kerch, was released by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate or HUR on Nov. 22.

"Crimean autumn wind and an absolutely unnecessary structure. To be continued..." HUR wrote. The video shows the bridge in the distance, across gray, choppy waters, and under an overcast sky. The video panning down to a piece of paper with “HUR, Artan” written on it, and the yellow and blue colors of the Ukrainian flag.

Artan is the HUR’s special operations unit, which has already carried out a series of daring commando raids on Russian invasion forces in occupied Crimea.

Read also: Atesh guerillas infiltrate Rosgvardia in occupied Crimea, divulge critical intelligence

The first such Ukrainian commando raid on Crimea was first reported in late summer, with the HUR leading the operation with the support of the Ukrainian navy.

Special forces on boats landed near the settlements of Olenivka and Mayak in western Crimea on the night of Aug. 24, the HUR’s press service later reported on the Telegram messenger app. Four Russian speedboats were damaged and at least 30 enemy soldiers were killed in the daring raid, the HUR said.

Read also: HUR shows video of Ukrainian Special Forces training for and executing raid on Russian-occupied Crimea

Radio Liberty’s Krym.Realii project also reported that a battle involving aviation took place in Crimea at about 5 a.m. on Aug. 24. Explosions were heard near the village of Mayak on Cape Tarkhankut. This is the location of Russian radar stations where air defense positions have been deployed.

The day before, on Aug. 23, Russian Telegram channels reported a powerful explosion in Crimea. An NV intelligence source said that Ukrainian forces had hit an air defense system near the village of Olenivka on the Tarkhankut peninsula.

Last month Ukrainian special forces executed another daring landing operation in Crimea, striking a blow at the Russian invaders, the HUR reported on Telegram on Oct. 4.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine