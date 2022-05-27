Ukrainian intelligence warns that the Russo-Ukrainian war may last throughout 2022

Ukrainian military

“For how long active fighting will go on – September, October, or the end of the year – depends on our resistance, on the state of our defenses, and on what (security) assistance we’ll be getting,” Skibitsky stated.

Read also: Why is the Russian dictator so obsessed with Ukraine?

He noted that Russia will hold local elections on Sep. 11, and said that the occasion could be used to stage some sort of sham “referendum” in the occupied Ukrainian territories.

“Oct. 7 is Putin’s birthday. He’s turning 70, and many will expect the military to try and give him a present,” Skibitsky added.

Read also: Putin signs decree to simplify issuing Russian passports to residents of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya, Kherson Oblasts

“Towards the end of the year, as it’s getting colder, the Russians say that Ukraine will agree to negotiate.”

Russia's invasion of Ukraine goes into the fourth month.