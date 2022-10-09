Ukrainian interior ministry advisor explains why Putin cannot remove Shoigu

6
·2 min read
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu at a military exhibition in Moscow, August 15, 2022
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu at a military exhibition in Moscow, August 15, 2022

“Of course, they (FSB) aren’t as important as Putin himself, of course, they can hardly be people who claim to have the influence of Putin’s level,” the advisor said.

“But judging by the complimentary statements made by (Chechen warlord Ramzan) Kadyrov, we can say that it’s obvious that the degree of their criticism (I mean both Kadyrov and Yevgeny Prigozhin, who is the owner of Russia’s Wagner mercenary company) of the Ministry of Defense, of the leadership of the so-called ‘special military operation’ may decline somewhat.”

“Although I think they’ll continue to criticize Shoigu and (Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery) Gerasimov, but at this moment I can clearly say that Shoigu kept his position, including thanks to the blowing up of the Crimean bridge.”

Commenting on the reports of the detention of top military personnel in Moscow, Denysenko said it is necessary to wait for the further course of events and take into account Putin’s fear of enhancing the political influence of certain groups.

“We’ll have to look at the development of events, but we can clearly say that it’s obvious for the population (which more or less follows the events)that it’s necessary to replace the Russian military leadership because it has failed,” he said.

“Fortunately, Putin is not going to make any changes for us yet. He understands there are two groups of influence that can theoretically organize ‘palace coups’ — the army and the FSB.”

“Strengthening the FSB now by removing Shoigu, Gerasimov, and appointing people from their entourage would mean (Putin) weakening himself. That’s why Putin did not resort to any drastic moves. He made (certain reshuffles) and appointed (Sergey) Surovikin, who met the approval both by Shoigu and the Kadyrov and Prigozhin troops, the FSB, etc.”

Putin on Oct. 8 appointed General Sergey Surovikin commander of the Russian Federation forces in Ukraine.

According to the UK Ministry of Defense, “for over 30 years, Surovikin’s career has been dogged with allegations of corruption and brutality.”

The reasons for Putin’s move were not announced. However, experts believe it was probably related to the Russian army’s failures in Ukraine.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Russia's defense minister would be happy if Putin fired him right now, says report

    Demoralized defense minister Sergei Shoigu wants out following a series of disastrous Russian defeats, a former Putin official told The Guardian.

  • Mike Pompeo: Biden's 'Armageddon' remark on Russian nuclear threat was 'reckless'

    The former secretary of state said it would have been better for the White House to be diplomatic in warning Putin about using nuclear weapons.

  • The latest on war in Ukraine

    ABC News' contributor Colonel Steve Ganyard discusses the nuclear threat posed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • Putin's forces have looted nearly 40 museums in Ukraine, plundering thousands of 'priceless' treasures, says culture minister

    Russian forces have stolen thousands of artifacts from Ukraine, including a 1,500-year-old gold tiara, pillaging dozens of museums, said Oleksandr Tkachenko.

  • British intel says Crimean bridge explosion will ‘greatly affect’ Russian dictator Putin, harm his army’s logi

    The explosion on the Crimean bridge could significantly affect the logistics of the Russian military in the south of Ukraine and “will greatly affect” Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, an intelligence summary by the UK Ministry of Defense reads.

  • Zelenskyy’s advisor says explosion on Crimean Bridge may be due to internal conflict in Russia

    The explosion on the Crimean Bridge could be part of a struggle between Russian security forces, the adviser to the head of the President's Office, Mykhailo Podolyak, said on Twitter, on Oct. 8.

  • Ukraine seeks to rebuild economy with defiant small businesses

    LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) -Victoriia Maslova abandoned her herbal cosmetics factory in the Ukrainian town of Bucha on the first day of Russia's invasion of the country, fleeing to Poland with her mother and three younger brothers when rockets began hitting a nearby airport. A month later, they were back in Ukraine, determined to keep manufacturing Maslova's plant-based cosmetics brand, Vesna. To reverse the economic shock caused by the biggest war in Europe since World War Two, Ukraine's government is pinning its hopes on the entrepreneurial resolve of people like Maslova, along with the return of millions of refugees - and large-scale international financial aid.

  • Most of President Putin's Kremlin elite oppose the Ukraine war, report says

    Top Russian officials know that Putin's war with Ukraine cannot be won, two well-connected journalists told the Guardian.

  • Pompeo calls Biden’s ‘Armageddon’ remarks ‘reckless’

    Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday said President Biden’s remarks last week warning of “Armageddon” amid nuclear threats from Russia were “reckless.” Pompeo told “Fox News Sunday” anchor Shannon Bream that Biden’s comments are “one of the greatest foreign policy failures of the last decade.” “When you hear the president talking about ‘Armageddon’…

  • Zelenskyy says he doesn’t care what happens to Putin after Ukraine’s victory

    After Ukraine's victory, Russian society will deal with Russian dictatorVladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with the BBC on Oct. 7.

  • Ukrainian army liberates another settlement in Luhansk Oblast

    Ukraine’s army has liberated the village of Stelmakhivka, in Svativ district, Luhansk Oblast, head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Hayday reported on Oct.9.

  • Putin informed about Crimean Bridge fire: calls for creation of special commission

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - SATURDAY, 8 OCTOBER 2022, 09:41 Russian President Vladimir Putin has been informed about the fire on the Crimean Bridge. Dmitry Peskov, Putin's press secretary, said that Putin has called for a special government commission to be created.

  • Enerhodar cut off from electricity and water for third day in a row Mayor

    IRYNA BALACHUK - SUNDAY, 9 OCTOBER 2022, 14:35 There is no electricity in the temporarily occupied city of Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, for the third day in a row, and the occupiers are not letting in any deliveries of humanitarian aid, or even drinking water.

  • Ukraine proposes renaming European format initiated by Macron

    EUROPEAN PRAVDA - SATURDAY, 8 OCTOBER 2022, 16:59 During the first summit of the European Political Community, which took place on 6 October in Prague, Ukraine proposed that it be renamed the European Community of Peace.

  • Russia says it is open to peace talks with Ukraine through mediators

    The Kremlin has said it might consider conducting peace talks with Ukraine through mediators, Russian state-owned news agency TASS quoted a Russian Foreign Ministry representative, Alexey Polishchuk, as saying on Oct. 9.

  • The US just spent $290 million on anti-radiation pills used to 'save lives following nuclear emergencies'

    The US Department for Health and Human Services said the purchase was part of a "long-standing program" to save lives following emergencies.

  • Biden needs to 'back off' Armageddon language, work to get Russia to the table with Ukraine: Mullen

    President Joe Biden’s warning last week that Vladimir Putin was "not joking" about possibly using nuclear weapons was "concerning" and counterproductive to bringing an end to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, retired Adm. Mike Mullen said Sunday. Mullen, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, was asked in an interview on ABC's "This Week" to assess the nuclear risk from Russia after Putin said he would use "all available means" to protect what he called his country's territorial integrity.

  • More than 180 dead as protests grip Iran

    STORY: &nbsp;At least 185 people have been killed amid unrest in Iran, a human rights group said, following the death of a young woman in police custody, which has sparked protests across the country.Nineteen children are among the dead, Norway-based Iran Human Rights group reported. The protests have become the biggest challenges to Iran's clerical leaders in years, with demonstrators calling for the downfall of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.Despite the fierce crackdown by authorities, protesters remain undeterred. In Javanrud, video obtained by Reuters and released on Saturday (October 8) showed fires burning on a road.Reuters was not able to confirm the date it was filmed.Videos on social media showed female students chanting “get lost” as&nbsp;Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visited their university campus on Saturday.Reuters was able to confirm the video’s location based on satellite imagery but not the date it was captured.Authorities have described the protests as a plot by&nbsp;Iran's foes, including the United States. They have also denied accusations that live bullets have been used.Other demonstrations in solidarity with the women of&nbsp;Iran&nbsp;have taken place around the world.On Saturday protesters gathered in London to show their support.The unrest was sparked after Mahsa Amini died in police custody.The 22-year-old had been arrested in Tehran for wearing "inappropriate attire."

  • Police searching for suspects in alleged Pasadena kidnapping

    Police have photos of two suspects and a vehicle in an alleged kidnapping in Pasadena earlier this week.

  • ‘Just heartbreaking’: Southwest Florida small family farmers struggle after Hurricane Ian

    Farmers across the state face major losses. Gov. DeSantis has approved a program granting money to small businesses, including farmers.