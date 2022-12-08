Ukrainian jailed in Russia over GPS tracker purchase

GPS tracker

Oleksiy Pasichnyk was found guilty on charges of illegal possession of covert surveillance equipment.

During the proceedings, Pasichnyk said he bought a Mini A8 GPS tracker for RUB 5,000 ($79) to safeguard against his car getting stolen. The Russian court decided he was instead planning to use the device for “covert information gathering.”

Pasichnyk was initially detained back in March – for disobeying police orders and breaching migration regulations.

His lawyer said Russian police officers sought to intimidate Pasichnyk in detention, threatening him because of his Ukrainian citizenship, and attempted to coerce a confession out of him.

