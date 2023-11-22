Ukrainian kickboxing champion Serhiy Lysiuk dies in intensive care after frontline mine explosion injury

Ukraine is mourning the loss of honored sports master and multiple European and world champion kickboxer Serhiy Lysiuk, who has died in an intensive care unit after suffering severe injuries and the loss of a leg after he was wounded in mine explosion on the front line.

"Chernihiv has lost the outstanding kickboxer Serhiy Lysiuk as a result of the damned war,” the Physical Education Faculty of the Taras Shevchenko National University in Chernihiv wrote on its Facebook page on Nov. 22.

“Our sincere condolences to his wife Olena Bibik, and the family and friends of the hero. We thank everyone for their prayers and financial support in this difficult time."

Lysiuk had been actively serving in the territorial defense forces since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion and later took part in fighting on the Donbas front.

