Ukrainian law enforcers identify Chechen who stole cars during attempted occupation of Kyiv Oblast in 2022 – video

The police, together with the Security Service of Ukraine, has identified one of the Russian servicemen who took away cars from civilians in Kyiv Oblast during the attempt to occupy it in 2022. The culprit was born in Chechnya.

Source: the National Police of Ukraine

Details: Russian military personnel took away cars from local residents while threatening to shoot them in March 2022 in the village of Katiuzhanka, Vyshhorod district, Kyiv Oblast.

Law enforcement officers found out that a 35-year-old native of the Chechen Republic (Russia) was involved in the crime.

Together with other Russian soldiers, he brought the seized vehicles to Belarus, while being accompanied by Russian military vehicles.

Security Service officers are investigating the criminal cases under Article 28.2 and Article 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war).

The exposed occupier was served with a notice of suspicion. The police did not disclose his name.

Currently, the law enforcers have been looking into several similar crimes committed by the Russian military. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

