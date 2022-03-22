Ukrainian lawmaker: NATO 'soliciting the crime and aggression that Putin is committing'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Lesia Vasylenko
A sign the color of the Ukrainian flag with a peace symbol
A sign the color of the Ukrainian flag with a peace symbol


Ukrainian Member of Parliament Lesia Vasylenko on Tuesday accused NATO members of encouraging Russia's attacks on Ukraine by not doing to halt Moscow's ongoing invasion.

Vasylenko told CNN that "the only responsible thing would be to stand by Ukraine and to help us physically eradicate the aggression that Putin is waging on Ukraine and on the peace and security system of the world."

"They are all these countries who are standing by, watching Ukraine cope and making bets over how many more days Ukraine will last," she added. "They are acting irresponsibly, and they are soliciting the crime and aggression that Putin is committing against Ukraine."

"If he is not stopped, he will prevail and he will continue pushing on to other countries. NATO member states, non-NATO member states, he doesn't care." the parliament member warned.

Vasylenko also said that "the only responsible thing to do is to act now to provide a no fly zone over Ukraine and also to be here present on the ground providing humanitarian assistance."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has also pushed for the United States to establish a no-fly zone in the country, making the pitch directly to Congress last week.

But that suggestion has been rejected by the Biden administration and by lawmakers in both parties because the U.S. or other European countries would have to enforce it by shooting down Russian planes entering Ukrainian airspace, raising the risk of an escalating war between nuclear powers.

Since the invasion began on Feb. 24, roughly 10 million Ukrainian people have left their homes, seeking shelter elsewhere in the country or fleeing to other countries.

Recommended Stories

  • Voices: Trump was right, Merkel was wrong – and it’s made it harder to save Ukraine

    In 2018, the-then US president said that the Germans were getting over-reliant on Russia for energy, and weren’t spending enough on their own defence

  • Zelensky presses call for meeting with Putin

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday pressed for a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, saying the war in his country would not be able to end without one."I believe that until such time as we have a meeting with the president of the Russian Federation...you cannot truly understand what they are prepared to do in order to stop the war and what they are prepared to do if we are not ready for this or that compromise," Zelensky...

  • Krugman: Another dictator is having a bad year

    China's COVID policy failures, like Putin’s failures in Ukraine, ultimately stem from the inherent weakness of autocratic government.

  • Ukraine-Russia war live updates: Biden warns Putin's 'back is against the wall'

    Biden is heading to Europe this week as the West rallies behind Kyiv and against Moscow nearly a month into a war that has now forced more than 3.5 million people to flee Ukraine.

  • Beijing says it has right to develop South China Sea islands

    China on Tuesday said it has the right to develop islands in the South China Sea, responding to criticism from the U.S. on Sunday that Beijing had fully militarized three islands in the region.Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin called the islands "necessary national defense facilities" within Chinese territory in line with international law, according to The Associated Press.Wang then criticized the U.S....

  • Putin's Plan B: Russia bombards cities as offensive stalls

    Data: Institute for the Study of War; Map: Jared Whalen/AxiosRussian forces planned to storm Ukraine's major cities in a matter of days. After nearly four weeks, they're instead bombarding those cities from a distance.The big picture: As Russia's military adjusts its tactics to a new battlefield reality, analysts are watching for signs that Vladimir Putin is shifting his end game as well.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving t

  • Biden says "clear sign" Putin could resort to chemical attack in Ukraine

    As Biden warns that a cornered Putin could resort to chemical or biological attacks, CBS News meets a family who escaped the "hell" of Russia's onslaught in Mariupol.

  • Markarova says reparations, security guarantee talks need to occur if Russia exits Ukraine

    Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova on Sunday said that if Russia ended its invasion of Ukraine and withdrew from the country, the issue of reparations and safety guarantees would need to be discussed.Markarova discussed the current state of Ukraine on CBS's "Face the Nation" when host Margaret Brennan asked her what Ukraine's vision for an end to the war looked like, noting that Secretary of State Antony Blinken had recently said...

  • Russian journalist donating Nobel Peace Prize to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees

    Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov is donating his Nobel Peace Prize to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees. "Novaya Gazeta and I have decided to donate the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize Medal to the Ukrainian Refugee Fund," Muratov said in an article, Reuters reported. "There are already over 10 million refugees," Muratov added. "I ask the auction houses to respond and put up for auction this world-famous award."The U.N. estimates more than 3.5...

  • Man charged with smearing feces on woman’s face at Bronx subway station and Brooklyn hate crime jailed after new arrest

    A disturbed repeat offender released without bail after his arrests for smearing his own feces on a stranger’s face at a Bronx subway station and attacking a man wearing a yarmukle in Brooklyn has been busted again — and this time he’s being held in jail, police said Tuesday. A judge ordered Frank Abrokwa held on $15,000 bail after he allegedly went berserk at a Washington Heights self-storage ...

  • Russian society becoming more like North Korea, expert says, as Kremlin creates new 'Hermit Kingdom'

    As Russian President Vladimir Putin wages a deadly war against Ukraine, one expert is saying that the country's society is inching closer and closer to that of North Korea.

  • What we know about Anderson psychologist, 71, shot at home; her husband a suspect

    A 71-year-old woman was found dead in her home on Glenn Cove Road on Lake Hartwell in Starr, SC. Then, her husband was arrested in Florida.

  • Ukraine war: Terror of African students in Russian-occupied Kherson

    Nigerian students in Ukraine plead for help leaving Kherson as food, medicine and water run low.

  • 96-year-old Holocaust survivor killed in Ukraine after his home was hit by Russian shelling

    Borys Romanchenko, 96, was killed in the city of Kharkiv, Ukraine, after the building he lived in was hit by Russian shells, his granddaughter said.

  • Russia says shopping center targeted in Kyiv housed rockets

    The Ukrainian shopping center destroyed Sunday by Russian shelling was intentionally targeted because it was storing rockets, a Russian official said Monday.The Russians, who hit the Kyiv shopping center with long-range weapons, killing at least eight people, identified the location as both a rocket storage facility and a reloading station for the Ukrainians, according to Reuters."High-precision long-range weapons on the night of March 21...

  • No survivors found after China Eastern Airlines plane crashes with 132 on board

    A Boeing 737-800 owned by China Eastern Airlines crashed in the mountains in southern China's Guangxi region on Monday with 132 people on board, AP reports.The latest: "Wreckage of the plane was found at the scene, but up until now, none of those aboard the plane with whom contact was lost have been found," said state broadcaster CCTV, per AP.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: China's aviation administration said the 132 p

  • Foreign forces could profit from Germany's $110 billion defence boost - draft law

    Part of the 100 billion euros ($110 billion) pledged by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to boost defences may be used to support foreign security forces such as Ukraine with equipment and training, according to a draft law agreed by the government. "The projects (that can be invested in) comprise measures... designed to equip and strengthen security forces of partners," the draft law aiming to enable the government to set up the special fund says. It was not immediately clear whether the German government intended to spend part of the money on arms supplies to Kyiv.

  • Awe, appreciation around LeBron James' milestone in Washington

    The Wizards got an up-close look at history on Saturday.

  • Kavanaugh fight casts long shadow over Jackson hearing

    A vitriolic fight over then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is looming over the first day of nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation hearing. Several senators on Monday brought up the 2018 Supreme Court battle, when Kavanaugh's relatively low-key nomination was upended by sexual assault allegations that came out after the Judiciary Commitee had held its hearing with Kavanaugh. Kavanaugh denied the allegations and was ultimately...

  • Airlines are passing on fuel price hikes to travelers as demand rebounds

    If you're planning your summer vacation, brace yourself for higher airfares.