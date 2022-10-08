Ukrainian leaders celebrate bridge blast; Russia blames truck bomb, says 3 dead: Updates

A explosion rocked and partially collapsed a massive bridge that connects Russia-annexed Crimea with Russia on Saturday, a setback for Moscow's war effort that was quickly celebrated by officials in Ukraine.

Russian authorities said a truck bomb caused an explosion that killed three people and has temporarily halted vehicle and train traffic over the longest bridge in Europe — a multi-billion dollar project that opened in 2018 and is a physical sign of Russia’s claim on Crimea. It's also a key supply artery for Russian troops.

Kyiv stopped short of claiming responsibility, but the attack drew gleeful celebration among some officials.

The official Telegram account for Ukrainian Parliament posted a photo and a video of the explosion early Saturday morning praising the blast. The Ukrainian postal service pledged to issue commemorative stamps commemorating the bombing.

The secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council tweeted a video that appeared to taunt Russian President Vladimir Putin, who just turned 70, with footage of the attack.

Putin himself opened the railway portion of the bridge in 2019, saying “it has proven our ability to carry out large-scale infrastructure projects" in a region Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014 — a move most of the world considered illegal.

The Ukrainian Parliament account also posted a statement from Ruslan Stefanchuk, parliament chairman, saying, "Crimea is Ukraine. And all artificial road and bridge umbilical cords will not take root here."

The Russian Transport Ministry said the attack would only stop traffic on the bridge for a short time: Rail traffic was set to resume Saturday night and limited automobile traffic resumed Saturday afternoon

Other developments:

►This year's Nobel Peace Prize is going to jailed Belarus rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties, the award's judges said Friday.

►Russia's Defense Ministry says air force chief Gen. Sergei Surovikin will be the commander of all Russian troops fighting in Ukraine. It's the first official appointment of a single commander for the entire Russian force there.

►Ukrainian authorities are just beginning to sift through the wreckage of the devastated city of Lyman in eastern Ukraine as they assess the humanitarian toll, and possibility of war crimes, from a months-long Russian occupation.

This video grab taken and released on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 shows thick black smoke rising from a fire on the Kerch Bridge that links Crimea to Russia.

Russian politicians label bridge blast a 'terror attack,' risking further war escalation

The attack on the 12-mile bridge across the Kerch Strait linking the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov is a strategic blow to Russia's war effort that was called a terror attack by some Russian politicians.

Some suggested the explosion would give Putin a reason for further escalation of the conflict in Ukraine.

Gennady Zyuganov, the head of the Russian Communist Party said the “terror attack” should serve as a wake-up call.

“The long-overdue measures haven’t been taken yet, the special operation must be turned into a counterterrorist operation,” he said.

— The Associated Press

Ukraine nuclear power plant loses external power link, UN says

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the biggest in Europe, has lost its last remaining external power source as a result of renewed shelling and is now relying on emergency diesel generators, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said Saturday.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said the plant's link to a 750-kilovolt line was cut at around 1 a.m. Saturday. It cited official information from Ukraine as well as reports from IAEA experts at the site, which is held by Russian forces.

All six reactors at the plant are shut down but they still require electricity for cooling and other safety functions. Plant engineers have begun work to repair the damaged power line and the plant’s generators — not all of which are currently being used — each have sufficient fuel for at least 10 days, the IAEA said.

“The resumption of shelling, hitting the plant’s sole source of external power, is tremendously irresponsible,” IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi said.

Contributing: The Associated Press

