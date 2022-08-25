Ukrainian Marines "demilitarised" Russian infantry fighting vehicle and amphibious assault vehicle in Kherson Oblast

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA – THURSDAY, 25 AUGUST, 16:01

On Wednesday, the marines of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian infantry fighting vehicle, an amphibious assault vehicle and a vehicle with fuel in Kherson Oblast, and also used artillery to fire on the occupiers’ positions.

Source: The Ukrainian Navy, on Telegram

Quote: "On the Kherson front, Ukrainian marines destroyed a car with fuel and three infantry combat vehicles. Artillery units struck a concentration of occupiers' manpower and equipment, as a result of which 8 invaders were killed and wounded, and one piece of automotive equipment and an amphibious assault vehicle were destroyed."

Details: The Ukrainian Navy added that the final tally of Russian losses is being confirmed.

Background:

  • In August, the marines of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian Pion self-propelled heavy artillery unit.

  • Recently,  the naval artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine killed at least six invaders in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts.

  • Ukrainian marines also took 11 Russian soldiers prisoner in a battle.

