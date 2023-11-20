Ukrainian Marines destroy Russian trucks on Oleshky-Nova Kakhovka road in east-bank Kherson Oblast

Ukrainian Marines managed to destroy several Russian trucks on the Oleshky-Nova Kakhovka highway in the Russian-occupied part of Ukraine’s Kherson Oblast, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Volunteer Army South Serhiy Bratchuk told Espreso channel on Nov. 20.

The enemy trucks were destroyed by the 501st separate marine battalion.

"This is extremely hard work, and there were losses (on the Ukrainian side)," said Bratchuk.

“But these trucks were supposed to supply the enemy with ammunition, and now they have been completely destroyed.”

Disruption of these Russian logistics routes is one of the tasks of the Ukrainian military on the east bank of Kherson Oblast, he said.

"We need to be very careful when talking about the left (east) bank, but we are saying what can be said. These events are happening and will continue in the near future," Bratchuk said.

Raids, reconnaissance and sabotage actions are taking place in the region, resulting in losses in personnel and equipment for the Russian army, he explained.

"As for the village of Krynky, it practically does not exist today, because the enemy is trying to destroy the bridgeheads held by our Marines. Heavy fighting continues," Bratchuk said.

The Russians are using everything they have for firepower, including military aviation, but Ukrainian forces are holding their ground.

Counter-battery fighting is currently taking place not only between the west bank and the east bank, but "the bridgeheads of the left (east) bank can also respond to the enemy."

Development on the east bank of Kherson Oblast

Since mid-October, U.S.-based think tank the Institute for the Study of War or ISW has been reporting on the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ advances on the east bank of the Dnipro River in the Russian-occupied part of Ukraine’s Kherson Oblast.

Earlier reports indicated a breakthrough across the Dnipro River into the occupied part of the region near the town of Oleshky.

It was previously suggested that judging by the reaction of Russian war correspondents, this operation could be more significant than earlier similar raids by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In late October, ISW reported a Ukrainian advance towards the village of Krynky. On Nov. 10, the think tank subsequently reported that the Ukrainian foothold may have expanded, cutting an important road from Nova Kakhovka to Oleshky.

Andriy Yermak, the head of the President’s Office, confirmed on Nov. 13 that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had seized a foothold on the east bank of the Dnipro River.

